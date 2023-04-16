First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

FSFG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of First Savings Financial Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

First Savings Financial Group Price Performance

First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average is $20.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. First Savings Financial Group has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $25.73.

First Savings Financial Group Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at First Savings Financial Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.54%.

In related news, Director Steven R. Stemler purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,060. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after buying an additional 66,173 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 35,140 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 41,765 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. 25.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

