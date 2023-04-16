Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) CEO Joel D. Anderson Sells 13,653 Shares

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $2,989,597.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,855 shares in the company, valued at $19,894,519.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $206.00 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $220.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.07. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Five Below from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Five Below from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.21.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

