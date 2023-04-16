FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FMC in a report issued on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for FMC’s current full-year earnings is $7.92 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FMC’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.50 EPS.

Get FMC alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Redburn Partners upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FMC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.08.

FMC Price Performance

NYSE FMC opened at $122.69 on Friday. FMC has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.74.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $573,403.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,016 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of FMC

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in FMC by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.