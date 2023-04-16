Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Receives $25.18 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.82.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $917,248.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,383.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,909,926 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $761,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,798 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 202.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,044 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,583 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $35,423,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,507,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $153,758,000 after buying an additional 1,298,729 shares during the period. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEN opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.22%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Featured Stories

