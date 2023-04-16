Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Receives $25.18 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.82.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.
Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources
In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $917,248.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,383.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources
Franklin Resources Price Performance
BEN opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.
Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.22%.
About Franklin Resources
Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.
