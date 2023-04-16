Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $24.00. The stock had previously closed at $22.61, but opened at $23.54. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at $23.38, with a volume of 293,782 shares.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FMS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.70 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. HSBC lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter worth $744,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter worth $404,000. Institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.27.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.80%. Equities analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA engages in the provision of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which regularly undergo dialysis treatment. It operates through the Care Enablement and Care Delivery segments. The Care Enablement segment is involved in the healthcare products business including research and development, manufacturing, supply chain, and commercial operations as well as supporting functions, such as regulatory and quality management.

