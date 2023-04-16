Full Truck Alliance Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 6,000 call options on the company. This is an increase of 286% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,554 call options.

Full Truck Alliance Price Performance

Shares of YMM stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average of $7.38. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.43 and a beta of 0.10. Full Truck Alliance has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $10.18.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $278.73 million during the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 1.36%.

Institutional Trading of Full Truck Alliance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YMM. Barclays began coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Full Truck Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Full Truck Alliance has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

