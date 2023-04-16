FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Delek US Holdings, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Delek US in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 11th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $3.16 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.88. The consensus estimate for Delek US’s current full-year earnings is $5.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delek US’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 35.96%. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share.

DK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Delek US in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delek US in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delek US presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.42.

NYSE:DK opened at $23.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average of $27.06. Delek US has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $35.45. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Delek US’s payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

In related news, CFO Reuven Spiegel bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $45,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,144.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Reuven Spiegel bought 2,000 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $45,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,148 shares in the company, valued at $749,144.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Avigal Soreq purchased 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $153,318.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,272. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,986,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,762,000 after buying an additional 288,017 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,446,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,686,000 after buying an additional 376,508 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Delek US by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,849,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,946,000 after purchasing an additional 303,020 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Delek US by 151.1% during the third quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,816,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,168 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 30.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,908,000 after acquiring an additional 368,874 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

