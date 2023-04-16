FY2023 EPS Estimates for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Boosted by Analyst

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Blue Owl Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Blue Owl Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $395.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.39 million. Blue Owl Capital had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OWL. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.32.

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -359.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.21.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,733.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 168.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 255,594 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,895,000 after purchasing an additional 59,124 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $31,838,000. 29.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Featured Stories

