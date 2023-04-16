FY2023 EPS Estimates for GoGold Resources Inc. Decreased by Echelon Wealth Partners (TSE:GGD)

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of GoGold Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst G. Gonzalez now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for GoGold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GoGold Resources had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. The business had revenue of C$11.51 million for the quarter.

About GoGold Resources

Shares of GoGold Resources stock opened at C$2.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$684.50 million, a PE ratio of -210.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 8.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.99. GoGold Resources has a 1-year low of C$1.37 and a 1-year high of C$3.23.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 44 concessions with an area of approximately 24,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

