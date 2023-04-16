FY2023 EPS Estimates for Mainz Biomed Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:MYNZ)

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mainz Biomed in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.82) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.24). The consensus estimate for Mainz Biomed’s current full-year earnings is ($1.72) per share.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on MYNZ. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Mainz Biomed in a report on Friday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Mainz Biomed in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.
Mainz Biomed B.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics in human genetics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening test; PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test; GenoStrip to detect pathogens in environments on a molecular genetic basis; and research-use-only and IVD tests.
