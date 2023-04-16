Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $0.31 on Friday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 102,351 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares during the period. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage drug development biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

