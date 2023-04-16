Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.1 %

GLMD stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.12. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 102,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage drug development biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

Featured Stories

