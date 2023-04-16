General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stake Lessened by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GD. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GD stock opened at $227.69 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $207.42 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The company has a market capitalization of $62.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. William Blair started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

