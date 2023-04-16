Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Receives $36.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.11.
Several research firms have recently commented on GLBE. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Global-e Online from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Global-e Online from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Global-e Online Stock Performance
GLBE stock opened at $29.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.33. Global-e Online has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $37.65.
Institutional Trading of Global-e Online
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLBE. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.
Global-e Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global-e Online (GLBE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.