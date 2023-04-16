Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Price Target Raised to C$0.65

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.60 to C$0.65 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Goodfood Market Price Performance

TSE FOOD opened at C$0.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.11. Goodfood Market has a 52-week low of C$0.26 and a 52-week high of C$2.72.

About Goodfood Market

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery items in Canada. It offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen, kitchen essentials, etc. The company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

