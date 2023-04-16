Grab Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 16,117 call options on the company. This is an increase of 124% compared to the typical volume of 7,190 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grab

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the third quarter worth $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the third quarter worth $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Grab alerts:

Grab Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of GRAB stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. Grab has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Grab had a negative net margin of 117.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.39 million. The company’s revenue was up 311.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Grab will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.60 to $4.20 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.93.

About Grab

(Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.