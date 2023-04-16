Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 949 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 74,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 25,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.64.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $33.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.89. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $46.27. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Francis S. Blake bought 12,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $496,910.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,611.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Francis S. Blake bought 12,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $496,910.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,611.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $219,294.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,887.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,902 in the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

