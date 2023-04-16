Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 260 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $770,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DE stock opened at $387.77 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $404.72 and its 200 day moving average is $407.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

