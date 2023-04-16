Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GPRE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Stephens cut Green Plains from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.83.

GPRE opened at $32.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.72. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $41.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.68.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.46). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Green Plains by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Green Plains by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Green Plains by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers’ grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

