GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSI Technology Stock Performance

GSIT opened at $1.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94. The company has a market cap of $44.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.94. GSI Technology has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $4.28.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 49.53%.

Institutional Trading of GSI Technology

GSI Technology Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of GSI Technology by 167.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GSI Technology in the first quarter valued at $67,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of GSI Technology by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GSI Technology by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 409,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 221,881 shares in the last quarter. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

