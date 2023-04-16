GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
GSI Technology Stock Performance
GSIT opened at $1.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94. The company has a market cap of $44.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.94. GSI Technology has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $4.28.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 49.53%.
Institutional Trading of GSI Technology
GSI Technology Company Profile
GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GSI Technology (GSIT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.