Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Receives $82.90 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $117,318.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,733,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $117,318.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,733,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 9,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $668,290.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,915 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,088 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software Trading Down 0.5 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,584,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 287.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 927,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,049,000 after purchasing an additional 688,264 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 15.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,470,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,158,000 after purchasing an additional 335,358 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 755,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,123,000 after purchasing an additional 296,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,812,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,420,000 after purchasing an additional 286,998 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $77.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $95.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.