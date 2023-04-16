Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of HALL opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.10. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The insurance provider reported ($16.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.60) by ($13.08). The firm had revenue of $39.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.91 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 43.82% and a negative return on equity of 97.70%.

Institutional Trading of Hallmark Financial Services

About Hallmark Financial Services

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 21,023 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.