Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Hallmark Financial Services Stock Performance
Shares of HALL opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.10. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $37.00.
Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The insurance provider reported ($16.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.60) by ($13.08). The firm had revenue of $39.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.91 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 43.82% and a negative return on equity of 97.70%.
Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.
