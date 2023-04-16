Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of HALL opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.10. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The insurance provider reported ($16.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.60) by ($13.08). The firm had revenue of $39.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.91 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 43.82% and a negative return on equity of 97.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 21,023 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

