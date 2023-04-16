HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Centogene Stock Performance

Shares of Centogene stock opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. Centogene has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $4.21. The company has a market cap of $19.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of -0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centogene

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Centogene stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,377,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,000 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 8.78% of Centogene worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics, and COVID-19 testing.

