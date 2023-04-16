HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Revolution Medicines’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.23) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RVMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Revolution Medicines from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Revolution Medicines from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Shares of RVMD stock opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.78. Revolution Medicines has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $31.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.21. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 702.95% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thilo Schroeder bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.46 per share, with a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,553,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,777,121.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Margaret A. Horn sold 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $26,789.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,350.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thilo Schroeder bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.46 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,553,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,777,121.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boxer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 14.4% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 3,984,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,570,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the third quarter valued at about $1,100,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the third quarter valued at about $869,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 44.3% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,255,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,200,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

