HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 7.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,305,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,198,000 after buying an additional 354,202 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after purchasing an additional 347,177 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,635,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,710,000 after purchasing an additional 60,404 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 17.2% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,623,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,344,000 after buying an additional 238,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,313,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,317,000 after acquiring an additional 16,871 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares in the company, valued at $21,076,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $4,138,519.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares in the company, valued at $21,076,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,159 shares of company stock valued at $22,688,959. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.27.

HCA stock opened at $273.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $257.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. The firm had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. As a group, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.48%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.