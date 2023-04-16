HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,110 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 130.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 1,735.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $70.43 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $71.76. The firm has a market cap of $130.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

