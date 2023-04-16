Head to Head Analysis: NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) and Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT)

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Rating) and Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares NeoVolta and Novanta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoVolta N/A N/A N/A Novanta 8.60% 20.18% 9.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for NeoVolta and Novanta, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoVolta 0 0 1 0 3.00 Novanta 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

NeoVolta currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 121.24%. Given NeoVolta’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe NeoVolta is more favorable than Novanta.

3.4% of NeoVolta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of Novanta shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Novanta shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NeoVolta and Novanta’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoVolta $4.82 million 15.54 N/A N/A N/A Novanta $860.90 million 6.55 $74.05 million $2.07 76.14

Novanta has higher revenue and earnings than NeoVolta.

Summary

Novanta beats NeoVolta on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14 and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors. NeoVolta Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc. engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products. The Vision segment offers a range of medical grade technologies, including medical insufflators, pumps and related disposables, surgical displays and operating room integration technologies, optical data collection and machine vision technologies, radio frequency identification technologies, thermal printers, spectrometry technologies, and embedded touch screen solutions. The Precision Motion segment includes optical encoders, precision motor and motion control technology, air bearing spindles, and precision machined components to customers. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

