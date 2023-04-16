Head to Head Comparison: Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) versus Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) and Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Silicon Motion Technology has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dialog Semiconductor has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.7% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicon Motion Technology 0 2 3 0 2.60 Dialog Semiconductor 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Silicon Motion Technology and Dialog Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus price target of $103.60, suggesting a potential upside of 56.57%. Given Silicon Motion Technology’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Silicon Motion Technology is more favorable than Dialog Semiconductor.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Silicon Motion Technology and Dialog Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicon Motion Technology $945.92 million 2.31 $172.51 million $5.15 12.85 Dialog Semiconductor $1.38 billion 4.17 $84.50 million $3.32 24.22

Silicon Motion Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dialog Semiconductor. Silicon Motion Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dialog Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Silicon Motion Technology and Dialog Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicon Motion Technology 18.24% 25.65% 18.37% Dialog Semiconductor 5.72% 16.55% 13.08%

Summary

Silicon Motion Technology beats Dialog Semiconductor on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics. The company was founded in November 1995 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc engages in the design, development, and marketing of integrated circuit (IC) products. It operates through the following segments: Custom Mixed Signal (CMS), Advanced Mixed Signal (AMS), Connectivity and Audio (C&A), and Industrial IoT. The CMS segment provides custom ICs designed to meet the needs of the customers in the mobile, industrial, automotive, computing and storage markets. The AMS segment offers standard products including CMICs, AC/DC converter solutions for smaller, fast charging power adaptors for portable devices as well as LED drivers for backlighting and solid state lighting products. The C&A segment includes standard products incorporating short-range wireless, digital cordless, Bluetooth low energy, VoIP, and low-power Wi-Fi technologies. The Industrial IoT segment consists of products enabling smart factory and building automation including non-volatile memory (NVM) ICs, industrial communication ICs, custom-designed ASICs and embedded systems, servers, and software. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

