Head-To-Head Comparison: FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) & Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG)

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) and FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.3% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of FAT Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 59.9% of FAT Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Sweetgreen and FAT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sweetgreen -39.54% -29.58% -22.74% FAT Brands -30.99% N/A -6.56%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sweetgreen 0 4 1 0 2.20 FAT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sweetgreen and FAT Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sweetgreen currently has a consensus target price of $11.80, indicating a potential upside of 55.06%. Given Sweetgreen’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sweetgreen is more favorable than FAT Brands.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sweetgreen and FAT Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sweetgreen $470.11 million 1.80 -$190.44 million ($1.68) -4.53 FAT Brands $407.22 million 0.25 -$126.19 million ($7.66) -0.80

FAT Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sweetgreen. Sweetgreen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FAT Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Sweetgreen has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FAT Brands has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sweetgreen beats FAT Brands on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sweetgreen

(Get Rating)

Sweetgreen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants. As of September 26, 2021, it owned and operated 140 restaurants in 13 states and Washington, D.C. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About FAT Brands

(Get Rating)

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of October 5, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchises and owns approximately 2,300 locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Holdings, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.