Head-To-Head Comparison: Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) and American Caresource (OTCMKTS:GNOW)

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) and American Caresource (OTCMKTS:GNOW – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Greenbrook TMS and American Caresource’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenbrook TMS $52.20 million 0.23 -$24.75 million ($1.78) -0.38 American Caresource N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

American Caresource has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Greenbrook TMS.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenbrook TMS 0 0 3 0 3.00 American Caresource 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Greenbrook TMS and American Caresource, as reported by MarketBeat.

Greenbrook TMS presently has a consensus target price of $7.06, suggesting a potential upside of 938.60%.

Profitability

This table compares Greenbrook TMS and American Caresource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenbrook TMS -61.83% -547.22% -41.76% American Caresource N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.7% of Greenbrook TMS shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Greenbrook TMS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 51.5% of American Caresource shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Caresource beats Greenbrook TMS on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook Tms, Inc. engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About American Caresource

American CareSource Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of urgent and primary care, and occupational healthcare services. The company owns healthcare centers that offer services for non-life-threatening medical conditions to young and middle-aged adults. It operates through Medac and GoNow Doctors tradenames. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

