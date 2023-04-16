Head-To-Head Comparison: Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA) and ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF)

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Rating) and Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA – Get Rating) are both consumer services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ITV and Saga Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get ITV alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITV N/A N/A N/A $0.10 10.22 Saga Communications $114.89 million 1.27 $9.31 million $1.52 15.63

Saga Communications has higher revenue and earnings than ITV. ITV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Saga Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITV 2 0 1 0 1.67 Saga Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ITV and Saga Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares ITV and Saga Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITV N/A N/A N/A Saga Communications N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.5% of ITV shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.4% of Saga Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Saga Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

ITV pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Saga Communications pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. ITV pays out 36.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Saga Communications pays out 65.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Saga Communications beats ITV on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ITV

(Get Rating)

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment. The company was founded in September 1955 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Saga Communications

(Get Rating)

Saga Communications, Inc. operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.