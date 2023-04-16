Head to Head Review: Nutex Health (NUTX) & Its Peers

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) is one of 188 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Nutex Health to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of Nutex Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 44.8% of Nutex Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nutex Health and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutex Health 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nutex Health Competitors 773 4717 10077 253 2.62

Volatility and Risk

Nutex Health currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 303.50%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 16.32%. Given Nutex Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Nutex Health is more favorable than its competitors.

Nutex Health has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutex Health’s competitors have a beta of 0.94, meaning that their average share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nutex Health and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutex Health -323.43% -27.74% -13.59% Nutex Health Competitors -38.50% -144.96% -3.39%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nutex Health and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nutex Health $219.29 million -$424.78 million -0.71 Nutex Health Competitors $4.95 billion $50.55 million -22.41

Nutex Health’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Nutex Health. Nutex Health is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Nutex Health competitors beat Nutex Health on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Nutex Health Company Profile

Nutex Health, Inc. operates technology-enabled healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Division, Population Health Management Division, and Real State Division. The Hospital Division is involved in developing and operating a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments providing comprehensive and high-quality 24/7 care. The Population Health Division establishes and operates independent physician associations and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management. The Real State Division includes owning a land and hospital buildings which are leased to the hospital entities The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

