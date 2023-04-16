Head to Head Review: Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) versus Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX)

Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) and Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Opthea has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evaxion Biotech A/S has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Opthea alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Opthea and Evaxion Biotech A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opthea $97,742.00 1,983.50 -$92.82 million N/A N/A Evaxion Biotech A/S N/A N/A -$24.53 million ($1.08) -1.44

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Evaxion Biotech A/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Opthea.

13.9% of Opthea shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Evaxion Biotech A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Opthea shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.6% of Evaxion Biotech A/S shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Opthea and Evaxion Biotech A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opthea N/A N/A N/A Evaxion Biotech A/S N/A -93.71% -64.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Opthea and Evaxion Biotech A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opthea 0 0 4 0 3.00 Evaxion Biotech A/S 0 0 2 0 3.00

Opthea currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 592.77%. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 476.92%. Given Opthea’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Opthea is more favorable than Evaxion Biotech A/S.

Summary

Opthea beats Evaxion Biotech A/S on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Opthea

(Get Rating)

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage. Its lead asset is OPT 302, a soluble form of VEGFR 3 in clinical development as a novel therapy for wet neovascular age related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME), as well as a first in class VEGF-C/D inhibitors for treatment with VEGF-A inhibitors to treat wet neovascular AMD and other retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Circadian Technologies Limited and changed its name to Opthea Limited in December 2015. Opthea Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in South Yarra, Australia.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

(Get Rating)

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies for cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase IIa trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers. Its programs also include EVX-B1, EVX-B2, and EVX-V1, which are vaccines that are in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of bacterial and viral diseases. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for Opthea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opthea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.