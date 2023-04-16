HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.11 Per Share

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.12. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for HeidelbergCement’s current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HeidelbergCement from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Societe Generale raised HeidelbergCement from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

HeidelbergCement Stock Performance

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

Shares of HDELY stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.76.

(Get Rating)

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.