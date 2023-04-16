Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

HP has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $37.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.65. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $54.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.92 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,891,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,634,000 after acquiring an additional 86,545 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,901,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $181,228,000 after buying an additional 75,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,281,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,154,000 after buying an additional 267,025 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,346,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,311,000 after buying an additional 106,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,213,000 after buying an additional 58,912 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

