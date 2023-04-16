Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
HP has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.
Helmerich & Payne Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HP opened at $37.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.65. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $54.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,891,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,634,000 after acquiring an additional 86,545 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,901,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $181,228,000 after buying an additional 75,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,281,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,154,000 after buying an additional 267,025 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,346,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,311,000 after buying an additional 106,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,213,000 after buying an additional 58,912 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Helmerich & Payne
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
