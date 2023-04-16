Hiscox (LON:HSX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,159.00

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,159 ($14.35) and last traded at GBX 1,136 ($14.07), with a volume of 46407 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,152 ($14.27).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,352 ($16.74) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,015 ($12.57) to GBX 1,285 ($15.91) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.86) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, March 9th. HSBC downgraded Hiscox to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.48) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,220 ($15.11) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,212.86 ($15.02).

Get Hiscox alerts:

Hiscox Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,180.00, a PEG ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,111.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,045.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62.

Hiscox Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio is 30,000.00%.

In other Hiscox news, insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain acquired 13,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,118 ($13.85) per share, with a total value of £150,046.78 ($185,816.45). In other Hiscox news, insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain acquired 13,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,118 ($13.85) per share, with a total value of £150,046.78 ($185,816.45). Also, insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,074 ($13.30) per share, with a total value of £15,433.38 ($19,112.54). Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Hiscox

(Get Rating)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.