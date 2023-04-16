Hope Bancorp (HOPE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPEGet Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 17th. Analysts expect Hope Bancorp to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPEGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $236.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hope Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HOPE opened at $9.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.16. Hope Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $16.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

In other news, Director William J. Lewis acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,687,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 89.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,308,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,779,000 after purchasing an additional 469,232 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 565.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 384,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 326,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 488,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 172,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

HOPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hope Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

