Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Hormel Foods by 879.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of HRL stock opened at $39.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.64. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.17.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In related news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Argus lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Stories

