Houlihan Lokey, Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Houlihan Lokey in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Houlihan Lokey’s current full-year earnings is $4.38 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $456.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.81 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.60.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $90.37 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey has a 52-week low of $74.18 and a 52-week high of $102.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 332.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.23%.

About Houlihan Lokey

(Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.