HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Receives $3.70 Average Target Price from Analysts

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.58.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HUYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HUYA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.30 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of HUYA from $6.30 to $3.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUYA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in HUYA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,101,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,652,000 after buying an additional 418,885 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HUYA by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,172,000 after acquiring an additional 805,971 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,365,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,251 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in HUYA by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,188,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after buying an additional 132,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in HUYA by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,124,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 57,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HUYA opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $735.64 million, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.57. HUYA has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $6.49.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $304.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.42 million. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. Equities research analysts predict that HUYA will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

