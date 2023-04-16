IFG Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 6,440 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 607,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,963,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 8,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 272.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 201,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after buying an additional 147,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at $640,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at $640,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis S. Blake purchased 12,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $496,910.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,611.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,980 shares of company stock worth $1,696,902 over the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.64.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $33.77 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.89.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.