Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $224.43.

ITW has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $231.32 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $253.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.09.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.