iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Given New $2.00 Price Target at B. Riley

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NASDAQ:IMBI opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.04. iMedia Brands has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $4.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMBI. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 32.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,312,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 324,537 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in iMedia Brands by 44.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 157,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 48,588 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in iMedia Brands by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 12,663 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iMedia Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 21,741 shares during the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories.

