Ingalls & Snyder LLC Decreases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.2% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $22,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE HD opened at $292.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.62. The stock has a market cap of $295.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

