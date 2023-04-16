Insider Buying: Bradda Head Lithium Limited (LON:BHL) Insider Purchases 8,000,000 Shares of Stock

Bradda Head Lithium Limited (LON:BHL – Get Rating) insider James (Jim) Mellon bought 8,000,000 shares of Bradda Head Lithium stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £400,000 ($495,356.04).

Bradda Head Lithium Trading Up 21.6 %

Bradda Head Lithium stock opened at GBX 5.90 ($0.07) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.00. Bradda Head Lithium Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 4.35 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 15.50 ($0.19).

About Bradda Head Lithium

Bradda Head Lithium Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of lithium mining projects in the United States. It holds 100% interests in Basin East located in central western Arizona, which covers an area of approximately 3.78 square kilometers (km2); Basin West consists of 65 placer mining and 72 lode claims that cover an area of approximately 6.02 km2 situated in central western Arizona; and Wikieup project comprises 120 federal placer mining claims and 225 lode claims, which covers an area of approximately 27.87 km2 located in the Mohave County, Arizona.

