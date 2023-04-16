Insider Buying: CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Insider Acquires £150.65 in Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating) insider Andrew Kirkman bought 115 shares of CLS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £150.65 ($186.56).

Andrew Kirkman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 9th, Andrew Kirkman sold 12,461 shares of CLS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.80), for a total transaction of £18,068.45 ($22,375.79).

CLS Stock Performance

LON:CLI opened at GBX 135.80 ($1.68) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 142.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 146.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.88, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. CLS Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 127.80 ($1.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 231 ($2.86). The firm has a market cap of £539.41 million, a P/E ratio of -679.00 and a beta of 0.86.

CLS Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a GBX 5.35 ($0.07) dividend. This is a positive change from CLS’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. CLS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,000.00%.

CLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.17) target price on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of CLS from GBX 205 ($2.54) to GBX 190 ($2.35) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

About CLS

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

Featured Articles

