Insider Buying: Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN) Insider Purchases £43,395 in Stock

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN – Get Rating) insider Shatish D. Dasani bought 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.26) per share, for a total transaction of £43,395 ($53,739.94).
Genuit Group Stock Down 0.4 %
GEN stock opened at GBX 275.50 ($3.41) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £686.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,119.23, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.22. Genuit Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 244 ($3.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 472 ($5.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.48, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 292.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 296.45.
Genuit Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.10) per share. This is a positive change from Genuit Group’s previous dividend of $4.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Genuit Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9,230.77%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Genuit Group
Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.
Read More
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Genuit Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuit Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.