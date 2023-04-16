Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.61 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the financial services provider will earn $5.61 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.56. The consensus estimate for Intercontinental Exchange’s current full-year earnings is $5.48 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.98 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.55.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $107.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.10. The stock has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $125.36.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 65.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 28,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 991,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,373,000 after acquiring an additional 20,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,893,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,429,000 after acquiring an additional 73,069 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Recommended Stories

