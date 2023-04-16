InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by TD Cowen from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
InterCure Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ INCR opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. InterCure has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $7.59.
InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.26 million during the quarter. InterCure had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 10.81%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterCure
InterCure Company Profile
InterCure Ltd. engages in the business of medical cannabis and biomedicine. It operates through the Investments in Biomed Portfolio Companies and Investments in Medical Cannabis Companies segments. The company was founded by Benjamin Gavish and Erez Gavish on November 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.
Recommended Stories
