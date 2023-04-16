InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by TD Cowen from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INCR opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. InterCure has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $7.59.

InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.26 million during the quarter. InterCure had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 10.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INCR. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of InterCure by 222.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InterCure by 9,567.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of InterCure by 756.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in InterCure in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in InterCure by 70.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598 shares in the last quarter. 11.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterCure Ltd. engages in the business of medical cannabis and biomedicine. It operates through the Investments in Biomed Portfolio Companies and Investments in Medical Cannabis Companies segments. The company was founded by Benjamin Gavish and Erez Gavish on November 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

